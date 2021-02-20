Local cities have attempted to keep residents apprised of situations arising from the week-long sub-freezing temperatures along with power and water outages, either on their websites or social media pages.
Even prior to the snowfall and the cold setting in, many municipalities provided tips on keeping warm, protecting pipes and avoiding fires caused by the unsafe use of portable heaters.
Due to the road conditions and power outages this week, non-emergency city offices were closed and municipal courts in Jacksonville, Rusk and Alto were canceled. Trash services were also suspended.
Early in the week, Jacksonville announced the city’s understanding of the situation regarding power outages after contacting Oncor officials. The notification warned residents that those who still retained power could still lose it and those without power may remain without power for days. The city encouraged residents without a warm shelter to reach out to neighbors and family for assistance. The notice further advised the city was working with Central Baptist Church and other potential facilities to provide warming shelters for those affected by power outages.
The city of Jacksonville also announced the non-emergency offices were closed, but emergency services and essential staff would be available to the public and that the Royal Oaks Landfill was closed.
Jacksonville repeatedly requested residents stay home and off the roadways due to hazardous road conditions and multiple vehicular wrecks.
When the city experienced isolated low water pressure around town, Jacksonville notified residents that staff was aware and working to resolve the issues. Public and community service crews were out in the frigid cold Wednesday, Feb. 17, repairing a section of pipe in order to maintain water pressure.
Jacksonville also advised citizens the city drinking water was safe and no restrictions had been put in place.
Multiple municipalities have issued boiled water notices including Rusk, Troup, Alto and Wells. Those under boil water notices should continue to boil water for consumption until notified the boil water advisement has been rescinded.
Rusk notified residents there was no plan to intentionally turn water off, but noted the tanks were low and the system could not keep up with the current demand. The city requested conservation of water to allow the tanks to refill.
Crews worked around the clock to keep the water on although one section of town was without water. On Thursday, work crews repaired a six-inch water main break.
Rusk also cautioned the public regarding slick streets in town and asked residents to restrict travel to essential tasks only, even closing a few streets in town for safety.
The city also asked those without power who were planning to stay elsewhere to move prior to dark, announcing shelter was available at the Church of Christ.
Emergency services ran as usual and were in standby mode for any who called for rides to the shelter.
Troup’s Mayor Joe Carlyle proclaimed a state of disaster for the city.
The city’s Facebook page continually updated residents regarding water woes, first notifying residents of supply lines to well number 2 that froze and burst and a lack of power to well number 1 due to the rolling blackouts.
Due to the reduced system pressure, Troup issued the boil water notice and issued several reminders of the notice. The city requested conservation due to the frozen infrastructure and electricity supply issues to the wells.
Troup alerted citizens that the boil water notice was a precaution to keep customers safe and the notice would be lifted once temperatures permit the system to be flushed, testing sites thaw and the independent testing laboratory is once again operational.
Public works employees worked to keep a reliable supply of water to the city’s water customers. Except for a short period of time, they managed to keep water flowing in Troup despite electrical blackouts, generator issues, two leaks in Troup’s water system and dozens of leaks in businesses and homes.
Although the city is not responsible for repairing leaks in lines on the customer’s side of the water meter, the city has answered requests to turn off water until these homes and businesses could obtain the services of a plumber.
While not leaks were apparent in the city’s water system at the time of the posting Wednesday, Feb. 17, it was noted that undetected leaks in private homes and businesses could continue to drain the water system if not addressed.
The city announced on Thursday, Feb. 18, water would not be cut off to customers during current weather conditions. Troup further advised residents that if they had no water it was likely due to frozen pipes as there was adequate water in the system for normal pressure and no one had been cut off for non-payment.
Troup also notified residents that bulk pickup, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, would not occur due to road conditions.
Bullard announced late fees on water bills would be waived this month due to the inclement weather conditions and office closures.
The city also advised residents that the utility crew was working around the clock to ensure services remain operational.
City services continued to be provided on a limited basis by employees working remotely.
The restoration of power may take some time, but a thaw should begin today as a warming trend is expected.
The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 41 degrees for today, with a low around 34 overnight. There is a predicted high near 49 for Sunday. Monday should be sunny with a high near 52. The low for Sunday and Monday is expected to be around 34 degrees. Tuesday is expected to be another sunny day with a high near 58 degrees and a low overnight temperature around 43 degrees.
