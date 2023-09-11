Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living will host a Community Resource Fair and Immunization Clinic from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.
The event will be held at the Meals on Wheels Tri-County Senior Citizens building at 200 North Church in Palestine. Wal-Mart will be administering immunizations available at the event which include those for Flu, Pneumonia, Shingles, TDAP and RSV.
Medicaid Plans (19 and over), Medicare and insurance will be accepted.
There will be limited free flu shots available for uninsured individuals. NET Health will be administering COVID immunizations. Free glucose and cholesterol testing will be available for event participants.
Vendors will be exhibiting and sharing information from many local organizations which include assistive technology, emergency preparedness, employment, food assistance, health care, housing, medications, mental health services, transportation and other local resources.
For more information, contact PRCIL at 903-729-7505.
