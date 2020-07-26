Compacity had a great grand opening and ribbon cutting at their new location recently! Compacity supports faith-based and community nonprofits in one on one settings with executive mentoring, conflict resolution and self-care coaching. Compacity is located at 215 Kickapoo St., Unit 1, and can be reached at 903-586-4082.
