The Lake Jacksonville Association sponsored the annual July Fourth fireworks display at the lake Monday. Traditionally presented after dark on July 4, the organization depends on donations from businesses and individuals to fund the fireworks display.
O.H. Seamands, LJA Vice President, received the donations on behalf of the organization. Contributing businesses included:
• Enright Group - $500
• Jacksonville Insurance - $500
• Southern Multi Foods, Inc. - $500
• Jay Jackson, State Farm Insurance - $750
Earlier donations were received from Bacon Auto Country, Bill McRae Ford, Dairy Queen-S. Jackson, Ebby Halliday, Homeland Real Estate, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and Texas National Bank.
While the need for funds is most evident just before July 4, donations will be accepted at any time.
For more information about the Lake Jacksonville Association, or to donate towards next year’s fireworks, visit lakejacksonville.org.
