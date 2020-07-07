NEWS
'Confederate' statue preserves a piece of history in Cherokee County
By Jay Neal
Statutes and monuments associated with the Civil War have been in the spotlight lately, as America attempts to unite as one, following the tragic deaths of several Blacks at the hands of law enforcement throughout the country.
Many monuments paying tribute to Confederate officers, or of high-ranking officials that were of the pro-slavery belief, have been removed from public grounds recently.
Some of these cenotaphs have even fell victim to vandals, who have defaced or destroyed some of the monuments.
Near the southwest corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk, stands “Confederate,” a monument remembering the more than 2,000 men from Cherokee County who served in the Civil War.
The monument – which more than 400 businesses and individuals funded ($1,859.96), according to a story written by Ken McClure in 2012 – has been standing proudly for 112 years.
McClure's piece said that the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Captain Frank Taylor chapter, was the driving force behind the fund raising efforts.
Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis, said that no one has approached him asking that “Confederate” be taken down.
Davis said the statue is one of several adjacent to the courthouse that honor the memories of those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country
“"(The statues) have honored peace officers and veterans,” Davis said. “We've tried to pay respect to those that have died in the service of the country.”
Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) stated in a July 1 news release that he believes removing statues will erase established American values.
“We all recognize there are shameful periods of our history,” he said. “However, our focus today should be on coming together and learning from our past.”
Gooden said that the best way to support the values that America was built on is standing for the Star-Spangled Banner, preserving our history and defending the liberty of all Americans equally.
