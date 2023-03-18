WASHINGTON – U.S. Representatives Jake Ellzey (TX-6), Roger Williams (TX-25), Morgan McGarvey (KY-03), and Brad Schneider (IL-10) announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation to statutorily authorize the Boots to Business program that helps transitioning service members to start and grow businesses.
Administered through the Office of Veteran Business Development in the Small Business Administration, the B2B program offers transitioning service members and military spouses a foundational two-day, in-person course for an introduction to business ownership which can be followed by optional online courses on topics including market research, business fundamentals, and revenue readiness.
The Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Act of 2023 would authorize this program for five years.
"Our veterans served our country with honor, and they deserve our support as they transition from military to civilian life," said Congressman Brad Schneider. "Many of the leadership, problem solving, and communications skills learned in the armed forces translate well to entrepreneurial and business success. The Boots to Business program does crucial work helping veterans start and grow businesses, and I'm proud to work with colleagues from both sides of the aisle to ensure this program can continue serving veterans in our communities."
“After dedicating their lives to protect the freedom of all Americans, it is critical we give our veterans the tools and resources to be successful when transitioning to civilian life,” said Chairman Roger Williams. “Veterans are natural leaders with the dedication necessary to thrive in the private sector with the right training. I am proud to have had the opportunity to work with my colleagues on this bipartisan legislation to improve the Boots to Business program.”
“As a member of both the House Small Business and Veterans Affairs committees, I’m proud to support this bipartisan effort to authorize the Small Business Administration’s successful Boots to Business Program,” said Congressman Morgan McGarvey. “Members of the military and their spouses have the entrepreneurial spirit and skills necessary to become successful business owners, and this program provides critical help in unlocking their potential. Boots to Business plays a crucial role in the warm handoff from military to civilian life, and I look forward to its continued success for years to come. I’m committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to expand economic opportunities for our veterans and their families.”
“The military does great at training our service members to do their jobs,” said Congressman Jake Ellzey, “They train them to be the most lethal force on the planet. To defend and protect.”
