U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier during the week.
In a video posted to his Facebook account, Gohmert – who has served Texas' 1st Congressional district since 2005 – told viewers Thursday that a quick-test screening for the virus taken while visiting White House that day revealed a positive result.
“But they get a false-positive sometimes, so they retested me with the swab that goes way up in your sinus and it finally came back, and was positive, too,” he explained.
Major media outlets broke the story Wednesday, noting that Gohmert was scheduled to fly with President Donald Trump and other officials to West Texas that afternoon.
Gohmert said that he is asymptomatic. “I don't have any of the symptomes that re listed as part of COVID-19 – but apparently I have the Wuhan virus,” he said.
According to www.cdc.gov, “available data indicate that persons with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after onset. Persons with more severe to critical illness to severe immunocompromise likely remain infectious no longer than 20 days after symptom onset.”
Since the pandemic began in mid-March, citizens have been advised to utilize face masks, avoid touching their head or face, and to wash hands often with soap and water or sanitizing hand gel.
Gohmert said that “I've worn a mask the the last week or two (more often) than I have in the last four months,” then added, “it is interesting, and I don't know about everybody, (but) when I have a mask on, I move it to make it comfortable.
“I can't help but wonder if that put some germs in the mask,” he said, warning others to “keep your hands off your mask.”
He said that he “will be very, very careful to make sure I don't give it to anybody else.”
