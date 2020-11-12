Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) has filed a lawsuit against the Dallas County Elections Department following their repeated violations of ballot counting procedures. The elections department has continually blocked Republican poll watchers from the mail-in ballot counting process.
Gooden’s lawful poll watchers had law enforcement called on them as recently as Saturday during mail-in ballot counting when they were once again kicked out of the building.
"Voters deserve to see how their ballots are counted,” Gooden said. “Democrat-run governments on every level will do anything to tip the scales in their favor. We're not going to let them get away with it.
“Unfortunately, those who question the process are often immediately labeled as 'sore losers.’ This is not about winning or losing - this is about speaking out for what is right. I'm grateful to my constituents for re-electing me to serve another term in Congress, and I feel an even greater responsibility to fight voter fraud."
Gooden represents Texas’ 5th Congressional District which includes Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Kaufman and Van Zandt Counties, along with portions of Dallas and Wood Counties.
