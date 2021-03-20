Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) has introduced the Think Tank and Nonprofit Foreign Influence Disclosure Act of 2021 in an effort to root out foreign funding behind America's policy research institutions. Providing financial support for favorable research publications has become a pillar of China's misinformation campaign against the United States. Experts believe there are numerous foreign governments backing American think tanks and nonprofits, and that the Chinese Communist Party and Russian government are among those who seek to influence U.S. policymakers in this way.
"For too long, left-wing think tanks have influenced American politics while taking money under the table from the CCP and other foreign adversaries,” Gooden said. “We must shed light on the unreported financing behind the research organizations and nonprofits shaping our foreign policy."
He was joined by Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) and Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC), who both cosponsored the legislation.
“The Chinese Communist Party’s primary foreign policy goal is to subvert our interests,” Banks said. “The CCP funds major think tanks in Washington to push them towards the Party line, and many of those think tanks provide policy recommendations to Congress. Members, and every American has a right to know which think tanks and nonprofits are being secretly funded by our foremost global adversary. Our bill, based on Republican Study Committee’s National Security Task Force recommendations, would name them and shame them.”
Wilson added his remarks.
“Earlier this month, I re-introduced the Foreign Influence Transparency Act which increases transparency of foreign influence in higher education,” he said. “This bill similarly requires disclosure and transparency of foreign contributions to think tanks and nonprofits. Adversaries like China and Russia are not shy about their goal of influencing U.S. based organizations to manipulate information. Given the important role that research institutes and nonprofits play in informing policymakers, it is critical that their sources of funding be transparent.”
In October of 2020, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged American think tanks to publicly disclose their funding from foreign governments. Congress must now act to provide the American people the transparency they deserve.
To read the text of the bill, visit gooden.house.gov/sites/gooden.house.gov/files/Think%20Tank%20and%20Nonprofit%20Act-Text.pdf.
