CHEROKEE COUNTY – Public health officials are asking individuals who utilized mobile COVID-19 testing on May 4 in Rusk and May 11 in Alto to contact test providers.
“Those who got tested, if you were negative, you should have received a text message at the registered phone number with the negative for COVID-19 notification,” according to a release from the Cherokee County Public Health Department. “If you had been deemed positive, you should have received a phone call with further instructions.”
At present, local health officials do not know the results of any of those tests, the release stated.
“This is something that was not organized by Cherokee County; however, we are doing everything we can to obtain the information,” it stated.
Those tested can contact help@txcovidtest.org, and provide their name and record number issued at the testing site.
