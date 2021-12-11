The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Cherokee County is dropping, with a low of seven reported by the Cherokee County Public Health Department Dec. 1. The low number is not an indication, however, that people should drop their guard against COVID-19, according to UT Health’s Dr. Tom Cummins, Division Chief Medical Officer.
“We’ve had a false sense of security before. We had it last spring and then the summer surge and early fall surge nearly crushed our hospital system in this part of Texas,” Cummins said. “I don’t want to see that happen again.”
Healthcare providers remain concerned about the spread of the COVID-19 and Cummins strongly recommends the continued use of mitigation measures such as masking, social distancing, hand washing and, he emphasized, getting vaccinated.
The concerns regarding COVID-19 are multi-faceted, including the less than 50% vaccination rate for eligible persons in Cherokee County and the new Omicron variant entering the country.
“The new variant is part of that, in that we know it’s in the United States already. It’s been identified in multiple states. It’s reasonable to believe it’s somewhere in Texas currently. We know it is highly infectious, easily spread. What we don’t know yet is what the effect of being vaccinated is going to have on its spread or just the likelihood that you’ll contract it,” Cummins said.
Along with the new variant now in the U.S., the greater concern is the ongoing spread of Delta.
“Even though we have the new variant on the ground, we still have Delta,” Cummins said. “Delta hasn’t gone away. The majority of the cases in the United States are Delta cases and we’re seeing surges on the Texas border. New Mexico is overwhelmed with COVID patients currently. Amarillo and west Texas, we have a market there, their business is picking up. If we let our guard down, we’re going to either see Delta surging again, or the new variant, particularly with people not being vaccinated.”
Cummins also commented on family gatherings over the holidays.
“I think at small family gatherings, where people have been careful historically about not contracting COVID, it’s probably okay to be maskless. More importantly, I would say to those families, get vaccinated. You’ve got time to at least get your first dose, which brings some protection,” Cummins said. “The thing that will keep families the safest is to have been vaccinated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.