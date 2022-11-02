It’s that time of year to add a little somethin’:
I know! I’ll cook up something good with pumpkin!
Harvest time. Cornstalks. Scarecrows. Fall leaves, and…pumpkins! The staff at Jacksonville Daily Progress decided to share some of OUR favorite pumpkin recipes (and a few others, as well). We hope you’ll enjoy!
To use a pumpkin, simply cut off the top, scoop out the seeds and pulp, cut in half and bake. Cut the flesh from the sides, and chop. To use in recipes, place in food processors and blend until smooth.
For most recipes, canned pumpkin will work just as well.
Pumpkin Bread – Mary Beth
1 cup butter or margarine, softened
• 3 cups sugar
• 3 eggs
• 3 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1 1/2 teaspoons each: baking soda, ground cinnamon, ground cloves, nutmeg
• 1 (16 ounce) can solid pack pumpkin
Directions
1. In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs; mix well.
2. Combine dry ingredients; stir into creamed mixture just until moistened.
3. Stir in pumpkin.
4. Pour into two greased 9-in. x 5-in. x 3-in. loaf pans, or 5 small aluminum loaf pans.
5. Bake at 350 degrees F for 1 hour or until bread tests done.
Add 1 cup nuts, preferably pecans.
Easy Pumpkin Pie – Michelle
• 1 unbaked 9-in. pie shell
• 2 cups canned pumpkin
• 1 can sweetened condensed milk
• 1 egg
• 3⁄4 tsp of cinnamon
• 1⁄2 tsp ea. Of salt, nutmeg and ginger
Stir all ingredients together and pour into the pie shell. Bake at 375 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes. When a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, the pie is done. Refrigerate for at least one hour and serve cold.
Our family enjoys this pie with whipped cream on the top.
Pumpkin seeds for a snack – Shannon
Pumpkin seeds can be eaten raw but taste especially delicious roasted. To roast them, toss them in olive oil or melted butter, plus salt, pepper, and any other seasonings you desire. Spread them on a baking sheet and cook them in the oven at 300°F (150°C) for 30–40 minutes, or until brown and crunchy. Another fun way to eat them is to fry them on a skillet. Place a little bit of olive oil in a skillet, along with your pumpkin seeds, and fry until the seeds begin to pop.
Pumpkin Log – Ann
Beat 5 minutes: 3 eggs
Add and beat: 1 c. sugar
Then add: 2/3 c pumpkin and 1 tsp. lemon juice
Sift and add to the above:
• ¾ c. flour 1 tsp soda
• 1 tsp baking powder 2 tsp cinnamon
• 1 tsp nutmeg 1 tsp ginger
• ½ tsp salt
Line jelly roll pan with wax paper and grease. Pour in batter and sprinkle with ½ to 1 c. chopped nuts after it is in the pan. Bake 15 minutes. (Do not overbake). Take out. While warm, turn out of pan onto a damp tea towel.. Roll. Let cool completely. Unroll and put in filling and re-roll. Can be frozen.
Filling:
1 c. powdered sugar 1 (8 oz) cream cheese
4 Tbsp Margarine 1 tsp vanilla
AND…just for fun, and not from our staff…
Autumn Chicken Stew in a Pumpkin –from 200 Soups
• 1 small pumpkin (about 4-5 pounds)
• 1 cup uncooked brown rice 2 russet potatoes, scrubbed and diced
• ½ yellow onion, chopped 1 (14-oz) can green beans, drained
• 1 (14 oz) can sliced mushrooms, drained 1 (14.5 oz) can cream of chicken soup
• 2 cups water 1 (14.5 oz) can stewed tomatoes
• 1 ½ c shredded rotisserie chicken ½ (1.3 oz) pkg onion soup and dip mix
• 2 Tbsp flour 1 tsp salt
• ½ tsp pepper 1/8 tsp garlic powder
Cut a lid in the pumpkin; remove and discard seeds. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix all other ingredients in a bowl and then spoon into the pumpkin shell. Place pumpkin on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake, uncovered for 30 mins. Remove pumpkin from oven and put the lid in place. Return to oven and bake for 1 hour more. Test for doneness by inserting a fork in the outer skin of the pumpkin; when the fork easily pierces clear through, the dish is ready to eat. Remove from oven and spoon the contents of pumpkin into a serving bowl. Slice wedges of pumpkin and arrange in large soup bowls. Spoon stew over the pumpkin wedges.
Apple Pumpkin Cider (from The Thrifty Couple)
8 cups apple cider or no pulp orange juice
2 cups pumpkin puree
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 tsp of cinnamon
1/8 tsp cloves
1/8 tsp nutmeg
1/4 tsp ginger
Add to a blender and blend until smooth! Serve cold or over ice.
Finally, here’s what to do with those leftover pumpkins when the season is over, courtesy of the National Wildlife Federation:
• Make a pumpkin planter.
• Make a pumpkin feeder.
• Leave pumpkin seeds for wildlife.
• Plant pumpkin seeds.
• Cut into pieces for wildlife.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.