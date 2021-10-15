Cooler weather set to arrive Friday night

A cold front is expected to push through the Jacksonville area later today and this evening, and with its arrival will come cooler, more seasonable temps and a decrease in humidity, according to accuweather.com.
By the time the Jacksonville Indians and Nacogdoches Golden Dragon kick off at 7:30 P.M. tonight at the Historic Tomato Bowl, the mercury should be down to about 68 degrees, and by the end of the game fans can expect readings in the low 60s.
Saturday will be sunny, with a high of 71 degrees; much cooler than Friday afternoon readings which reached the mid 80s.
On Sunday morning expect temps to be down into the high 40s.
So, get those long-sleeve shirts, jackets and sweaters ready.
