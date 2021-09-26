September’s Coffee with a Cop event was hosted by Raven Jute, located at 107 E. Commerce Street.’
The Coffee with a Cop program brings together police officers and members of the community together. The monthly gatherings, 8-9 a.m., offer an opportunity for residents to speak with members of the Jacksonville Police Department and ask questions, voice concerns or hold discussions in a casual environment, hopefully resulting in positive interactions. The event also serves as a way to build trust as citizens and police get to know each other, all while enjoying a cup of coffee.
Seven members of the local force, including Chief Joe Williams, were present at this week’s event Thursday, Sept. 23.
The Jacksonville Police Department is located at210 W. Larissa Street. The department can be reached at 903-586-2546.
For more information, visit the police department pages of the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, or their Facebook page.
