U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act, which would block online sales of electronic cigarettes to children, was signed into law:
“Children’s use of electronic cigarettes has been linked to an increased risk of contracting COVID-19, and this legislation would help curb their access to these products,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Now that this is signed into law, we can help keep young Americans from developing unhealthy addictions while stopping the spread of the coronavirus.”
The Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act will require e-cigarette online retailers to:
• Verify the age of customers for all purchases.
• Require an adult with ID to be present for delivery.
• Label shipping packages to show they contain tobacco products.
• Comply with all state and local tobacco tax requirements.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 3 million high schools students used electronic cigarettes in 2018, a 78 percent increase over the previous year. Today, one in five U.S. high school students report using e-cigarettes, which have become the most commonly used tobacco product by youth in the United States.
A recent survey published in the American Journal of Health Promotion found that 32 percent of underage e-cigarette users reported purchasing products online, making online sales the single largest source of purchases for underage users.
In addition to Senators Cornyn and Feinstein, the bill is cosponsored by 24 other senators, representing both Democrats and Republicans.
The bill is supported by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Lung Association, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, California Physicians Alliance, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Children's Health Fund, Go2Foundation for Lung Cancer, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, National Association of Convenience Stores and Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America.
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.
