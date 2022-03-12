Unites States Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) met with President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Thursday, March 10.
Following the meeting, Cornyn released a statement describing her as “well qualified by virtue of her experience and her credentials.”
The question for Cornyn was “Does she view this as a judicial role, or just another political branch of government?
“It’s not the judge’s job to say what the ultimate result is going to be, but rather to provide a fiar process by which these cases are decided.”
Cornyn also addressed the confirmation process.
“I promised her that we would not have any of the Kavanaugh-like circus. It should be a dignified and civil procedure,” Cornyn said.
Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court was announced as President Joe Biden’s choice to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on Feb. 25. She was confirmed, with bipartisan support, to the U.S. court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2021. If confirmed as Supreme Court Justice, Jackson will become the 116th Associate Justice and the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.
