U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) received a briefing Friday, Jan. 8, on Texas’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout from Dept. of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Dept. of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, member of the State’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel Dr. John Zerwas, and DSHS Associate Commissioner of Laboratory & Infectious Diseases Imelda Garcia. Following the briefing, Sen. Cornyn toured the state’s alternate Emergency Operations Center and thanked staff for their response efforts.
“Amid all the tragedies brought on by this pandemic, the emergency management and health care workers in Texas continue to give me great hope,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Thank you to all who are fighting COVID-19, from Dr. Hellerstedt and Chief Kidd all the way to the nurses administering the vaccines to the custodians keeping health care facilities clean and safe. Brighter days are ahead for Texas, but in the meantime we must continue to wear masks, socially distance, and help our fellow Texans get through this together.”
