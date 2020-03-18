Coronavirus (COVID-19): Wednesday morning update

A 77-year-old man died in Arlington on Sunday of the coronavirus (COVID-19). He became Texas' second coronavirus fatality.
The individual was a nursing home patient and was tested a few days ago, with the test results coming in on Tuesday.
A fifth person in Smith County has been confirmed to have coronavirus. According to reports, the latest person to test positive came in contact with one of the other individuals that has the virus.
Over 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in Texas.
Tyler Junior College has announced that they plan to resume on-site classes on Monday, March 30. Residence halls will are scheduled to open on March 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.