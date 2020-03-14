Coronavirus fears close Jacksonville, Rusk facilities; Schools suspend classes

City of Jacksonville closes city facilities to public gatherings through Monday, March 30.
Effective immediately, all city facilities that provide non-essential services will be closed to public gatherings until March 30. This includes Norman Activity Center, Vanishing Texana Museum, Love’s Lookout Visitors Center, the Jacksonville (Stacy D. Hunter) Recreation Center and the Jacksonville sports complex.
Effective at 2 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville Public Library will be closed until March 30.
“These proactive measures have been taken by the city to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.” Says, City Manager Greg Smith. “The city is going to continue to monitor the situation, and work with our partners during this unprecedented situation.”
These decisions were made after an emergency management meeting this morning. The City of Jacksonville appreciates your understanding in this response, and will continue to provide updates as needed. For more information, the City encourages you to visit the COVID-19 resource page on the City’s website under the Emergency Management tab at www.jacksonvilletx.org/
----------------------
Rusk: City facilities temporarily closed to public gatherings
RUSK – Officials announced Friday afternoon that, effective immediately, all Rusk city facilities providing non-essential services will be closed through March 31.
Similar precautionary measures are being taken by other entities throughout the country to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“These proactive measures have been taken by the city to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, in conjunction with the state-wide public health disaster issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbot,” said City Manager Jim Dunaway. “The city is going to continue to monitor the situation, and work with our partners during this unprecedented situation.”
The Rusk Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Friday; other facilities include the Rusk Civic Center, Jim Hogg Park, Conley Park, Butler Park and the Lions Club Sports Complex.
Meanwhile, all emergency and regular city services will continue as normal at Rusk City Hall, he said.
--------------------------
JISD classes suspended; student lunches planned throughout week
Jacksonville ISD will implement “a preventative closure of the district beginning Monday, March 16, in response to the national healthcare crisis,” according to a release issued late Friday by district officials.
“Jacksonville ISD has been in constant contact with local and state health officials concerning the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, Jacksonville ISD has decided to institute a preventative closure of the district beginning Monday, March 16 … this includes students as well as staff,” it stated, adding that the district will “continue to monitor and plan with local and state officials and update (information) accordingly.”
Meanwhile, the district will provide daily lunches for students ages 18 and younger, with meals served at East Side Elementary, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry will be through a cafeteria door on Waco Street.
Updated information will be posted on the district website, www.jisd.org.
