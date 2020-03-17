Coronavirus Tuesday A.M. Update

While no confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cherokee County, the first confirmed case of the disease has been confirmed in neighboring Rusk County.
The first death in Texas due to the coronavirus happened late Monday night in Matagorda County, according to a report in the Houston Chronicle.
A 90-year-old male passed away. He had been tested prior to death for coronavirus. The tests came back positive.
According to John Hopkins University, there are 85 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas.
