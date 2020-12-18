Whether in the classroom or working virtually, teachers are being asked to come up with innovative methods for helping students learn. To celebrate and reward Texas teachers who are developing new and original approaches to teaching during the pandemic, State Farm ® is here to assist!
Teachers in Texas are invited to submit their innovative teaching ideas. State Farm ® Teacher Assist will accept 200 submissions, and 40 will be selected as grant recipients. Each teacher who is selected will receive a $2,500 grant to implement or support their creative projects.
The program launches on January 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM (local time) and concludes when up to 200 submissions are reached or January 15 at 11:59 PM. Teachers can prepare now by going to the website
to download the rules and get their answers ready for the entry form.
The winning teachers will be announced the week of Feb. 1, 2021 on State Farm ® Teacher Assist. The teacher’s school will receive the $2,500 grant for the teacher to implement their ideas.
“Teachers innovate on a daily basis to overcome challenges in their classrooms and this year has required even more creativity than usual,” said Annette Martinez, State Farm Senior Vice President. “We are proud to offer a program that helps them reach their goals for their students.”
We ask everyone to share this opportunity with Texas teachers. For additional details, visit State Farm ® Teacher Assist.
