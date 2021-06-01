Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville hosted a Classic Summer Celebration Thursday, May 27.
The event featured classic cars and a classic cookout, with hot dogs, hamburgers and sides, as well as live entertainment. Tours of the facility were also available.
Having opened last October amid the ongoing pandemic, Country Place Director Kim Nolley wanted to remind the public the facility was operational.
“I know people who that have classic cars and thought that would be great,” Nolley said. “I figured, it’s just an attraction, everybody loves classic cars.”
The assisted living facility currently has 12 residents, leaving 12 suites available for new residents.
In describing the facility, Nolley explained the smaller size was intentional.
“The man who actually founded Country Place, his name’s Jack West, and he did it because he put his mom in an assisted living that was big and she got lost. So, he changed his career and started designing assisted livings that were smaller, hence the 24 suites, so that it would be more family-like for the residents that choose to live with us,” Nolley said.
The suites have open floor plans and all amenities are provided to residents, including an “awesome cook,” suite cleaning and laundry service.
Those Nolley contacted and were able to bring in classic cars for the celebration included Buddy and Faye Dotson, 1937 Chevy Coupe; Ray Dark, 1931 Ford Model A; LeRoyce Jones, 1955 Chevy Bel Air; Randy Neill, 1970 Olds 442 and 1970 GTO Judge; Steve Wegmett, 1965 Plymouth Sport Fury; Richard Simmons, 1966 Mustang and Jim Hatcher, 1961 Chevy Truck “Mater.”
Volunteers from area home health and other care providers assisted with the event.
Andrew Otte, of At Home Healthcare, served as grill master and Connie Calloway, with Heart to Heart Hospice, served the food to attendees. Super Gallo Manager Tony Wilburn donated lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions to assist with the cookout.
Others served drinks or cookies and each provided information for their various services along with goodies such as pens, notepads and hand-held fans.
“We appreciate it and couldn’t have done it without all who helped,” Nolley stated.
The additional volunteers included Brittany Pintsch, Randi Allan and Callie Page of Heritage Home Health; Jo Lynn Culpepper and Shannan Jones of At Home Healthcare; Ryan Tew with Angels Care Home Health; Administrator Mark Saintignan and Trisha Leggon and Suzie Stevenson of Bluebonnet Point; and Sandy Pope with Harbor Hospice.
With what Nolley described as a great turnout for the Classic Summer Celebration, she is considering making the event an annual affair.
Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville is located at 2120 E. Rusk Street and can be reached by phone, (903) 284-6400, or email, cecile.godfrey@cphomes.net.
For more information on this retirement and assisted living facility, visit the website countryplaceseniorliving.net or their Facebook page.
