Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville hosted its grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The 24-suite residence, located at 2120 East Rusk, opens Oct. 26, with seven residents ready to move in.
Country Place highlights include a library, grand piano, exercise room, restaurant-style dining room, fireplace and outdoor spaces. Suites feature a large bedroom area, kitchenette, private bathroom and living room.
“We’re excited to introduce Country Place Senior Living to local seniors and their families,” said Patti Johnson, manager. “We know residents and their families will be delighted to find a truly caring, perfectly-sized assisted living option that offers freedom and friendship, with assistance as needed.”
Country Place provides a full-time activities director and full-time nurse.
While state-mandated COVID-19 practices continue, Country Place Senior Living is open for one-on-one tours and can accept move-ins with appropriate precautions.
To learn more, visit CountryPlaceSeniorLiving.net or contact Suzi Sterling at (469) 475-4513.
