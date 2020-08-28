CHEROKEE COUNTY – In a 4-1 vote, with the dissenting vote cast by Precinct 4 Commissioner Billy McCutcheon, county leaders adopted a $23,191,978 budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year during Tuesday’s County Commissioners’ Court meeting in Rusk.
The newly adopted budget is an increase of $444,042, or 1.95% more than last year's budget.
County Auditor Steven Daughety said this increase is reflected in amount paid for county's health insurance premium for employees accounts, as well as the purchase of election equipment and the cost of redistricting services based on the 2020 Census, he.
Other factors include salary increases requested by several departments, along with a decrease in the road and bridge department, “which will see about a $325,000 increase due to increased property tax revenue,” Daughtety said.
The court also set two public hearings for a proposed 58.286 cents per $100 valuation tax rate, one during a Sept. 8 regular meeting and the other slated for a Sept. 15 special session. They will vote on the tax rate during the Sept. 22 regular meeting.
The proposed rate, which will fund the newly adopted budget, is less than the current rate of 59.50 cents due to increases in the value of properties within the county.
In other action, the court appointed Sheriff-elect Brent Dickson to fill a vacancy in Sheriff James Campbell’s unexpired term. Campbell originally was slated to retire Dec. 31, but requested his retirement date be moved up to Monday, Aug. 31.
“The voters voted him in, so obviously they want him,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton, made the motion to appoint Dickson.
Dickson will be sworn in as sheriff on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Dickson, who won the Republican primary election for the seat in July, will be unopposed on the November ballot.
During the meeting, County Judge Chris Davis told the outgoing sheriff, “this is certainly not something we’re looking forward to.
“Not because we’re not looking forward to working with our new sheriff, but because we’re losing James,” whom he has worked with for more than two decades, Davis said.
At the end of the meeting, the judge presented Campbell with a plaque that noted his tenure as the longest-serving sheriff in the history of the county, along with a journal and pen set “to write your memoirs.”
The court additionally granted Campbell’s request to purchase his service weapon.
During the meeting, county leaders also voted to:
• Approve annual tabulations for bids received for items to purchase during the new fiscal year. At the recommendation of the county auditor, the court agreed to accept bids on asphalt, oil and emulsion, culverts, fuel, janitorial/office supplies, along with printing supplies, but reject 11 bids on road materials. The submitted bids included delivery costs, which was not needed when each precinct is able to pick up those materials, he said, suggesting that they redo the process for this particular bid, leaving out the request for delivery. Bids were opened Aug. 14.
• Approved a request for a public hearing, setting a 30 MPH speed limit on County Road 2202, with the hearing slated during the Sept. 1 regular meeting
• Approved tax refund(s) greater than $500;
• Approved a tax resale bid of sale property previously struck-off to Bullard ISD;
• Enter into an interlocal agreement with Sourcewell, a purchasing cooperative;
• Allow of one or more precincts to purchase trucks from HGHC Buy;
• Allow one or more precincts to lease a trailer from Brazos Trailer;
• Approve of one or more precincts to finance trucks through 1st National Bank of Wichita Falls;
• At the recommendation of County Treasurer, opt out of federal memorandum for tax deferral of the employee portion of social security taxes from Sept. 1 to Dec. 21, 2020; and
• Approved a consent agenda that includes monthly reports from the county auditor and the county treasurer, the replat of Lot 3 of the Daphne Smith Subdivision No. 1 in the J.B. Kerr Survey, Abstract No. 493, Cherokee County Texas, into Lot 3A and 3B – no roads, and authorize payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
