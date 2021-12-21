Various entities in Cherokee County have posted their closures for the holidays.
Post offices will not deliver mail or packages on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Cherokee County offices and the municipal offices of Jacksonville, Bullard, New Summerfield and Troup will close in for Christmas on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23 and 24. The offices will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Year’s Day.
Rusk city offices will be closed Thursday-Monday, Dec. 24-27, for the Christmas holiday and will return to normal hours Tuesday, Dec. 28.
School districts throughout Cherokee County have closed for their winter breaks, with various dates of retun.
Rusk schools will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Students in Jacksonville and Alto ISD, along with the Brook Hill schools, will return to Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Troup and New Summerfield students will return to school Thursday, Jan. 6.
Students in Wells ISD return to school Monday, Jan. 10, and Bullard students return Tuesday, Jan. 11.
