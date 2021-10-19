The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is set to host Business at Lunch at Postmasters Coffee Company Oct. 26. A variety of representatives from Cherokee County will educate business leaders at the luncheon, 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., which will be catered by Event Catering.
Scheduled speakers include Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis, Cherokee County District Judge Michael Davis, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, Cherokee County Airport Clint Goff, Commissioners Steven Norton and Kelly Traylor and Cherokee County Public Health Department Shannon Hitt.
The luncheon will include meatloaf, smothered chicken, mash potatoes, corn, seasoned green beans, salad, rolls, tea and dessert.
Advance reservations are $25 each for non-members and discounted to $20 each for Chamber members. Seating is limited.
Business at Lunch is sponsored by Austin Bank, Cherokee County Real Estate, Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville, Enright Group, Harry’s Building Materials, Oncor, Republic Services and 98.3 FM KYYK.
Call the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at 903-586-2217 for reservations.
