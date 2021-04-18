Commissioners approved Judge Rodney Wallace’s recommendation to contract with MVBA in reference to Scofflaw, a registration denial program.
“What we’re trying to do is encourage people to pay their citations,” Wallace said.
The current process is to send a notice to those who have not shown up in 30 days and to enter the individuals into a database and collections after 60 days. Those in the database are not allowed to renew a driver’s license until their fines are paid.
“That only happens every six years,” Wallace said of license renewals.
“Scofflaw is just another tool. What it’s going to do is block their license plate.”
Wallace explained that any outstanding citation would need to be paid before the vehicle owner could register the vehicle.
Wallace admitted the limitation of Scofflaw was the possibility that an individual with unpaid tickets could transfer their car to someone else or even sell the vehicle.
Although it would take a couple of weeks to implement the program, it would be retroactive and everyone currently in collections will be added into Scofflaw.
The commissioners authorized a single utility line for Precinct 1 on CR 3145 in the right-of-way which was to be an extension of a main water line.
Other items approved included:
• Agreement for information technology products and services from Avenu Government Record Services, LLC;
• Acceptance of auditor’s unaudited annual financial report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020; and
• The consent agenda.
Commissioners received and approved the sheriff’s monthly report which indicated 1888 calls had been dispatched to deputies and 178 offense cases for the month of March. CPS intake recorded the highest number with 26 incidents; followed by assault family violence, 16, and theft, 14.
Reconvening from executive session, commissioners voted to sell the property at 510 E. Commerce Street in Jacksonville, a building which once housed the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
