RUSK – County leaders, during their regular Cherokee County Commissioners' Court meeting Tuesday, continued work on a state grant application, reviewing material to apply for state funds that will be submitted next month.
“We're making sure we got all the things done necessary to apply for the grant, because the deadline is at the end of May,” said County Judge Chris Davis.
The funds are part of TxDOT's County Transportation Infrastructure grant program, for which Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Traylor previously had said Cherokee County was eligible for a minimum amount of $320,903.
Funding is based off oil and gas production, and is available to all counties, but if some do not apply for the grant, funds are redistributed to others that have applied.
“It's a drop in the bucket for what we have to have (budgeted) to keep our roads (in good condition), but still, it's good, and it helps,” Davis said, who added that the court does not know when they will be contacted about an award.
During the meeting, the court received an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this time, 14 confirmed cases in Cherokee County – whose numbers consist only of county residents – consist of nine recovered and four active cases, along with one death, according to local health officials, who noted that two of these cases are employees of the TDCJ.
Last week, the state reported five confirmed cases at TDCJ Skyview Unit in Rusk; Skyview inmates were placed on precautionary lockdown as a result.
In the meantime, Davis said local officials are “getting prepared to re-open things, and hopefully our numbers stay down if we do what the government says.”
Cherokee County has a population of approximately 50,000 residents.
In other action, the court:
• Approved a request from North Cherokee Water for a road bore on County Road 3908;
• Approved a request by a business for a tax refund greater than $5,000;
• Approved a job description change for courthouse security, along with a related with budget amendment;
• Accepted various precincts' annual road reports, which were included among the information needed for the TxDOT grant application;
• Approved the purchase of clay from Darrell Dement of Jacksonville, to by used by precincts for roadwork repairs; and
• Approved a consent agenda that included a monthly License & Weight Department report and authorizing payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
