Cherokee County commissioners will consider approval of a burn ban at the Tuesday, June 28, meeting. The current ban issued by County Judge Chris Davis is set to expire after seven days unless commissioners impose a ban. If commissioners approve a burn ban, it would remain in effect for 90 days or until lifted.
Commissioners will also conduct a public hearing on possible county-wide polling which would allow voters to cast ballots at any Cherokee County polling location. Currently, voters are constrained to their assigned location. Following the hearing, commissioners will vote on whether to approve the program.
Other considerations for the June 28 meeting include:
• Allowing the auditor’s office to collect annual bids for items to be purchased during the next fiscal year;
• Material bid response sheets to be sent to vendors on June 30;
• Acceptance of the fiscal year 2022 Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority Auxiliary Grant;
• Approval of the donation of a portable building for the sheriff’s office K9;
• A variety of employee-based programs; and
• The consent agenda.
Sheriff Brent Dickson will be presenting Life Saving Awards to deputies during this meeting.
This meeting is open to the public and the county-wide polling hearing is for public comment.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the county courtroom of the courthouse in downtown Rusk.
