The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

July 28 – Aug. 5

Timothy Bryan Adams Jr., 19, Rusk, criminal mischief;

Brandon Matthew Branton, 22, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Rickey Glynn Brown, 41, Alto, evading arrest/detention with vehicle;

James Robert Clary, 48, Jacksonville, bench warrant for failure to appear for strangulation;

Christie Dashun Donald, 31, Jacksonville, motion to revoke for possession of a controlled substance;

Justin Kyle Ebanez, 30, Rusk, running a stop sign, two counts each of no driver's license and violation of a promise to appear;

Michael R. Flanigan, 41, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Lamyron Dudley Freeman, 59, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Antone Winfred Lashon Hall, 40, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second offence;

Zachary Tyler Hickmon, 31, Jacksonville, driving while license expired, expired registration;

Anthony Montezs Johnson, 44, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Christopher Dewayne Jones, 41, Jacksonville, motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance;

Douglas Kemp, 22, Flint, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest/detention with vehicle;

Darrel Larey II, 42, Winona, public intoxication;

Robert A. LaRoche II, 53, Jacksonville, aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Dycorrian Lofton, 22, Jacksonville, accident involving damage to vehicle;

Ruben Lyon Martinez, 27, Jacksonville, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance – enhanced;

Skylar William Maynard, 33, Rusk, theft of property, warrant for theft of property;

Caroline Elizabeth Moake, 19, Rusk, release of surety for abandoning/endangering a child;

Jose Luis Mora-Benavides, 28, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Alexandria Nixon, 24, Jacksonville, failure to identify fugitive, warrant for theft of service; and

Simon Vasquez Jr., 25, Jacksonville, public intoxication.

Tags

Recommended for you