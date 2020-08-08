The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
July 28 – Aug. 5
Timothy Bryan Adams Jr., 19, Rusk, criminal mischief;
Brandon Matthew Branton, 22, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
Rickey Glynn Brown, 41, Alto, evading arrest/detention with vehicle;
James Robert Clary, 48, Jacksonville, bench warrant for failure to appear for strangulation;
Christie Dashun Donald, 31, Jacksonville, motion to revoke for possession of a controlled substance;
Justin Kyle Ebanez, 30, Rusk, running a stop sign, two counts each of no driver's license and violation of a promise to appear;
Michael R. Flanigan, 41, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Lamyron Dudley Freeman, 59, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Antone Winfred Lashon Hall, 40, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – second offence;
Zachary Tyler Hickmon, 31, Jacksonville, driving while license expired, expired registration;
Anthony Montezs Johnson, 44, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Christopher Dewayne Jones, 41, Jacksonville, motion to adjudicate for possession of a controlled substance;
Douglas Kemp, 22, Flint, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest/detention with vehicle;
Darrel Larey II, 42, Winona, public intoxication;
Robert A. LaRoche II, 53, Jacksonville, aggravated sexual assault of a child;
Dycorrian Lofton, 22, Jacksonville, accident involving damage to vehicle;
Ruben Lyon Martinez, 27, Jacksonville, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance – enhanced;
Skylar William Maynard, 33, Rusk, theft of property, warrant for theft of property;
Caroline Elizabeth Moake, 19, Rusk, release of surety for abandoning/endangering a child;
Jose Luis Mora-Benavides, 28, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Alexandria Nixon, 24, Jacksonville, failure to identify fugitive, warrant for theft of service; and
Simon Vasquez Jr., 25, Jacksonville, public intoxication.
