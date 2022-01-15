A three-month course to become a Master Gardener will run for three months from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Cherokee County Courthouse Annex, 165 E. 6th Street, Rusk. Participants will dig into the course beginning with the orientation class Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The cost per person is $115 and includes 50-plus hours of horticultural science training in hands-on, tours and lecture formats.
Those who have completed the Master Gardener course often join the Cherokee County Master Gardener Association. Members are local volunteers in the community who work with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to increase the availability of horticultural information and improve the life of the community through horticultural projects.
Cherokee County Master Gardeners host events that benefit the public, including semi-annual plant sales, spring conferences, home garden tours and the fall scarecrow trail.
For information on the Cherokee County Master Gardeners Association, visit their Facebook page or the website, txmg.org/events/cherokee-county-scarecrow-trail
For more information on the Master Gardener course, contact Kim Benton by phone, 903-693-5416, or email, kim.benton@ag.tamu.edu.
