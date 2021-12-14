The agents of the Cherokee County Extension Office hosted an open house Tuesday, Dec. 7, with the purpose of introducing themselves and educating the public on the extension office’s many services.
Over 40 visitors registered their attendance at the event which was organized by the newest member of the extension agent team, Amy Walley.
Tables laden with pictures, books and other items depicting services offered by the extension office were displayed in various rooms and halls.
Drawings for two gift baskets were conducted, with sisters Hayla and Hannah Crowley, daughters of Office Manager Jennifer Crowley, selecting the names. Winners were Wayne Guinn and Joanne Hart.
“I think we had a great turnout,” Walley said of the event.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is an issue-based educational agency and is a part of the Texas A&M University System, according to literature provided by the office. The purpose of the agency is to provide educational programs and information to help solve problems of local clientele.
Aaron Low, County Coordinator, works in all areas of agriculture including, livestock, ponds, timber, wildlife and forages. He is also involved in community development and the livestock areas of the 4-H youth program.
Willie Arnwine, currently the longest-serving agent, has been at the county extension office since 2006.
“I was born and raised around agriculture and it just kind of seemed like a natural fit to be able to help people, help the ag community,” Arnwine said of his becoming an extension agent.
He coordinates the 4-H and youth programs and works in all areas of youth development at the county, district and state levels.
“Seeing the kids light up when they finally understand something or they finally get something right with a project, that teachable moment is what I most enjoy,” Arnwine said.
He remains because of the sense of home and the community.
“I love Cherokee County. I love the people here,” he said. “There’s a bunch of good folks here.”
The 4-H and Youth Development areas for which the extension office provides information include life skills, youth at risk, science and technology, shooting sports, school enrichment projects, organized 4-H Clubs, veterinary science and decision-making skills.
Kim Benton, with the agency since February 2010, specializes in horticulture, including greenhouses, fruits and vegetables and home landscape. She also works with horticulture projects in the 4-H youth program.
Walley joined the office in September of this year. She expressed excitement at the opportunity to become an extension agent and have an impact county-wide.
“As long as it has to do with food, kids and senior citizens, I was in,” Walley said. “That makes me happy in anyplace I’m working. That’s when it becomes more than just a job. It’s not a job, it’s the people that you’re working with and this gives me an opportunity to work with all of them.”
Walley works with youth and adults providing programs dealing with helath, wellness, home and family. She is also the coordinator for the Better Living for Texans program.
She related a story about a man in an Alto group telling her he’d lost seven pounds and now watches what he eats.
“That made me feel really good to know that they were listening and trying some of the new ideas and recipes,” Walley said. “That was a happy moment for me.”
The extension office can be contacted by calling 903-683-5416, or via email to cherokee@ag.tamu.edu.
For more information on the extension office or its services, visit the website cherokee.agrilife.org or the Facebook page, facebook.com/cherokeecotxext/.
