A request to purchase clay from a county resident received full support of the Cherokee County Commissioners' Court Tuesday, “saves the county a lot of money,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Traylor, who made the request.
“I have a huge washout beside rode on County Road 1904, West Shady Grove Cemetery Road, and it's going to take about 150 loads to fill that,” Traylor said following the meeting.
County resident Pat Ezell “owns property within three miles of that location, and it's cheaper to buy it for that short haul, than it is to buy and bring in,” he said, “It saves the county a lot of money when you can find a landowner close to your project who wants to sell you materials.”
During the meeting, county leaders also:
• Approved Lots 1 through 7 of Duplichain Contractors Subdivision No. 1, in Block No. 5 of the John Durst Survey, Abstract No. 15, Cherokee County. Texas:
• Approved a monthly departmental report submitted by Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell; and
• Approved a consent agenda which includes authorizing payment of Bills, payroll and transfer funds, as well as Ay Bay monthly report from Pct. 2 Constable Jack White.
