Incomplete results of the March 1 Primary Election, as posted by the Cherokee County Election Department at 9 p.m., indicate Cherokee County incumbents will retain their positions. Only 15 of the 25 precincts had been tallied at that time.
As all candidates for Cherokee County positions ran as Republicans, winners of the primary vote have, by default, been elected to the position for which each ran on the ballot.
Chris Davis, as of the 9 p.m. totals, led with 78.67% to the 21.33% vote for opponent Dean Dublin.
It appeared by these early returns that Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Phillip Grimes would retain his seat, receiving 85.19% of the vote, opposed to challenger Al Chavira’s 14.81%.
Incumbent Rodney Wallace appeared to defeat Joey Ray, by a 63.64%% to 36.36% vote, to keep his position as Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace.
Three newcomers were on the ballot for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace and voters determined Amber Lusk Hood should fill the position. Hood led with 63.16%, followed by Don McCormack, with 21.05%, and Michael Goff, 15.79%.
Candidates who ran unopposed for county positions included:
Janice Crosby Stone: Judge, County Court-at-Law,
Alison Parrott Dotson: District Clerk,
Laverne Lust: County Clerk,
Erin Thrash Curtis: County Treasurer,
Kristopher Morgan: County Surveyor,
Brenda Dominy: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1,
John Earle: County Chairman.
The returns, counted at 9 p.m., indicated Cherokee County Republicans chose Jake Ellzey as their candidate for U. S. Representative, District 6. Ellzey received 66.18% of the vote. Candidates James Buford and Bill Payne garnered 25% and 8.82% of the vote, respectively.
With eight gubernatorial candidates on the Republican ticket, Cherokee County chose Greg Abbott with an overwhelming 80.23% of the early returns.
The Republican’s top choice in Cherokee County for Lieutenant Governor was Dan Patrick, with 74.68%.
Although not decisive, Louie Gohmert, with 46.51% of Cherokee County votes, outpaced sitting Attorney General Ken Paxton’s 29.07%.
Glenn Hegar garnered a vast majority, 90.14% of votes, for Comptroller of Public Accounts.
Of the eight Republican candidates for Land Commissioner, Dawn Buckingham led with 46.27%, followed by don Minton, with 19.4% and Tim Westley with 14.93%.
Sid Miller earned 50% of the vote for Agriculture Commissioner. James White had 27.03% and Carey A. Counsil, 22.97%.
Wayne Christian led the five candidates for Railroad Commissioner, receiving 51.39% of the Cherokee County vote. Tom Slocum, Jr., followed with 23.61%. Remaining candidates garnered less than 10% each with the 15 precincts counted.
Uncontested candidates on the Republican ballot included:
Debra Lehrmann, Supreme Court, Place 3 Justice;
Rebeca Huddle, Supreme Court, Place 5 Justice;
Mary Lou Keel, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2 Judge;
Jesse F. McClure, III, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6 Judge;
Keven M. Ellis, State Board of Education, District No. 9
Robert Nichols, State Senator, District 3;
Cody Harris, State Representative, District 8;
Brian Hoyle, 12th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 Justice; and
Michael Davis, 369th Judicial District Judge.
Beto O’Rourke was the leading Democratic candidate for state governor with an overwhelming 94.39%.
Mike Collier was the leading candidate for Lt. Governor with 45.63% of the vote, followed by Carla Brailey, 32.04% and Michelle Beckley, 22.33%.
Rochelle Mercedes Garza led the way to becoming the Democratic candidate for Attorney General with30.77%. Lee Merritt received 29.81% at that time, followed by Joe Jaworski, 22.12%; Mike Fields, 13.46%, and S. “TBone” Raynor, 3.85.
Janet T. Dudding received 67.31% of Cherokee County votes for Comptroller, followed by Tim Mahoney, 23.08% and Angel Luis Vega, 9.62%.
In the race for Land Commissioner, Michael Lange led with 39.22%, followed by Jay Kleberg, with 24.51%, Sandragrace Martinez, 21.57%, and Jinny Suh, 14.71%.
Susan Hays was top pick for the Democratic nomination for Agriculture Commissioner with 77.14% of Cherokee County votes, opposed to Ed Ireson’s 22.86%.
Unopposed Democratic candidates include:
Luke Warford, Railroad Commissioner;
Erin A. Nowell, Supreme Court, Place 3 Justice;
Amanda Reichek, Supreme Court, Place 5 Justice;
Julia Maldonado, Supreme Court, Place 9 Justice;
Dana Huffman, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5 Judge;
Robert Johnson, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6 Judge;
Steve Russell, State Senator, District 3; and
Janice Thacker, County Chairman.
It remains to be seen if the final tallies will confirm early results or if Cherokee County votes align with those of the overall state ballots.
Runoff Elections are held when no single candidate in a Primary Election receives more than 50% of the vote, and the ballot consists of the top two candidates in those positions.
The Primary Runoff Election is slated for Tuesday, May 24.
