County public health dept. to offer drive-thru flu shot clinic

The Cherokee County Public Health Department will conduct a drive thru flu vaccination clinic between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 24.
The clinic will be located at 803 College Ave. (back parking lot). Please enter off of Prather St.
Each injection will cost $10, unless filing on Medicare, Medicaid or CHIPS.
Those filing on Medicare are asked to brink their primary card and their driver's license.
Shot recipients are asked to donate two cans of food, which will go to Hope-Jacksonville's food pantry.
