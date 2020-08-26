County residents should prepare now if in flood prone areas

As Hurricane Laura, now a Category 4 storm, makes her way northward, Cherokee County residents can expect winds of up to 25 m.p.h., gusting to 35 m.p.h., with a potential of producing winds in the 53-73 m.p.h. Range.
Residents should take necessary precautions to protect their property now, officials advise.
Some damage to roofing and siding materials can be expected, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports and sheds.
Mobile homes should be anchored to avoid damage.
This weather system has the potential to uproot large trees as well as those that are shallow rooted.
Expect some fences and roadway signs to be blown over.
Some road, particularly in the rural areas, could be impassible due to downed trees, could be impassable due to fallen trees.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect, with 1-3 inches expected, including locally higher amounts in places.
If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, consider to move to higher ground now. Failure to take action could result in injury or even loss of life.
Driving conditions on some road could quickly turn hazardous due to water accumulations.
Be prepared for some small streams, creeks and canals to overflow
Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places
Some roads and bridges could be closed due to high water in some areas.
Remember “Turn Around, Don't Drown” — never attempt to drive through an area of high water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.