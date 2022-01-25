County Roads Rescue was presented a donation of $1,500 from the Lake Jacksonville Association. Director Dava Cooley Cook received the donation on behalf of the animal rescue and was reportedly very appreciative of the generous donation. The funds were used to complete the cat room and to help pay vet bills.
Lake Jacksonville Association members donated $802 to County Roads Rescue in 2021.
Recycled aluminum cans provided $866 for County Roads Rescue in 2021. The donated cans are retrieved on a regular basis by Gene Brumbelow and are taken for recycling.
Donations of aluminum cans continue to be welcome. They can be bagged and dropped off in the fenced bin outside County Roads Rescue, 602 Woodlawn, in Jacksonville, near the trash container. The goal for 2022 is to raise $1,000 through the recycling efforts.
For more information about the Lake Jacksonville Association, visit lakejacksonville.org or the association’s Facebook page.
For more information on County Roads Rescue, visit the organization’s website, countyroadsrescue.org or their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.