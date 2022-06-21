A public hearing regarding county-wide voting will be conducted at the Tuesday, June 28, meeting of the Cherokee County Commissioners Court. If approved, the county-wide polling program would allow voters to cast votes at any polling location within Cherokee County on election day, rather than limiting them to specified precincts.
There are some initial costs to institute the program, but these are one-time purchases, according to Election Administrator Kandace Herring. As there would be savings associated with county-wide polling, these would be used to offset costs of the necessary purchases.
County-wide voting would allow for the convenience of voters and eliminate confusion as to which polling location they would need to visit. Currently, if a voter arrives at an incorrect polling location, they must either cast a provisional ballot, which by law cannot be counted since they are not voting in their registered precinct, or leave and go to the registered location.
There is no benefit to the election department in either the current method of voting or in county-wide polling, as all the steps and laws would remain the same, according to Herring.
“Our main goal is to make things easier and more convenient to our voters,” she stated.
If the application is approved by the Court and Secretary of State, the November 2022 election would be the initial election in which the county-wide system is used. Following this initial election, another public hearing will be conducted to allow the public to share their experiences. If deemed in the best interest of the voters, the Cherokee County Election Department will apply for successful status with the State for future elections.
Residents are encouraged to attend the commissioners court meeting at 9 a.m. June 28 to hear about the program, ask questions and voice their opinions on the matter.
