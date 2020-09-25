RUSK – A 58.286-cent ad valorem tax was adopted Tuesday by the Cherokee County Commissioners' Court during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The rate, which funds a newly adopted $23,191,978 county budget, is less than the current rate of 59.50 cents due to increases in the value of properties within the county.
In other action, the court granted County Election Administrator Shannon Cornelius approval to pursue a 2020 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) election security sub-grant of $120,000, adopting a related resolution as part of their approval.
“We have been trying to get new equipment, and this grant will help,” Cornelius told the court, adding that the equipment purchased must be paper-based in order to meet grant specifications.
Funds “could go toward a lot of things, but the main thing is the equipment,” she said.
The court also:
• Approved a request from Afton Grove Water supply to conduct a road bore on County Road 4209;
• Approved Fiscal Year 2021 special budgets, as required by law;
• Approved establishing the Rusk Civic Center as an auxiliary courtroom due to COVID-19 pandemic
• Approved on bids for road materials for the upcoming fiscal year, from submitted bids opened Friday, Sept. 18;
• Approved a budget amendment request from Precinct 4;
• Approved request to bid and purchase items, equipment and trucks from Auctioneer Express for one or more precincts, for the next 90 days;
• Authorized Pct. 4 Commissioner Billy McCutcheon to request permission of private property owner on County Road 4227 to remove a beaver dam, as needed; and
• Approved a consent agenda which included monthly reports from the county auditor and the county treasurer, and authorizing the payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
During the meeting, the court read a proclamation in support of Texas Extension Education Association (TEEA) Week and discussed the option to transfer the License and Weight position to the Sheriff's Office.
No action was taken on an agenda item to accept a telephone donation from CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital to the Sheriff's Department
