RUSK – The Cherokee County Commissioners’ Court will host a 9 a.m. public hearing Tuesday in Rusk, regarding a proposed $23,191,978 budget for the upcoming fiscal year, then will consider its adoption afterward.
According to County Auditor Steven Daughety, the proposed budget is an increase of $444,042, or 1.95% more than last year's budget.
An increase in the county's health insurance premium paid for employees accounts for some of that increase, as does the purchase of election equipment and the cost of redistricting services based on the 2020 Census, he said.
Additional factors for the increase include salary increases requested by several departments, along with a decrease in the road and bridge department, “which will see about a $325,000 increase due to increased property tax revenue,” Daughtety said.
In a separate action, related to the budget, the court will consider scheduling a public hearing on the proposal of setting a 58.286 cents per $100 valuation tax rate to fund the newly adopted budget. Increases in the values of property within the county have resulted in the the calculation of the lowered tax rate. Prior to this year, the county's tax rate had been 59.50 per $100 valuation for several years.
During the meeting, county leaders also will discuss filling Sheriff James Campbell’s unexpired term – from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31 – by considering an appointment, and, in a separate but related action, will consider giving the sheriff approval to purchase his service weapon.
They also will consider:
• Approval of tax refund(s) greater than $500;
• Approval of tax resale bid of sale property previously struck-off to Bullard ISD;
• A request for a public hearing to set a 30 MPH speed limit on County Road 2202;
• Entering into an interlock agreement with Sourcewell, a purchasing cooperative;
• Approval of one or more precincts to purchase trucks from HGHC Buy;
• Accepting one or more precincts to lease a trailer from Brazos Trailer;
• Approval of one or more precincts to finance trucks through 1st National Bank of Wichita Falls;
• Action on annual bid tabulations received for items to purchase between Oct. 1 this year and Sept. 30 next year. The bids were opened on Aug. 14.
• Approval to “opt out” of federal memorandum for tax deferral of the employee portion of social security taxes from Sept. 1 to Dec. 21, 2020; and
• Approval of a consent agenda that includes monthly reports from the county auditor and the county treasurer, the replat of Lot 3 of the Daphne Smith Subdivision No. 1 in the J.B. Kerr Survey, Abstract No. 493, Cherokee County Texas, into Lot 3A and 3B – no roads, and authorize payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
