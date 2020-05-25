Cherokee County is under a flash flood watch through Wednesday, May 27, according to National Weather Service officials in Shreveport.
“Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across much of the watch area this evening, Tuesday and much of Wednesday, ahead of an upper level disturbance that will become stationary over north and northeast Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday,” officials said.
Additional rainfall totals of 2-4 inches, with isolated higher amounts are possible through Wednesday evening, which may result in flash flooding in already saturated areas, they said.
An upper-level disturbance Monday afternoon created increased areas of thunderstorms, according to NWS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.