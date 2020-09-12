Members of the Cherokee County Genealogical Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Rusk Public Library community room, 207 E. 6th St. in Rusk. Presenter will be Janine Cloud, who will discuss “Birds of a Feather – Y-DNA Research and Group Projects.”
Cloud, who was employed by FTDNA of Houston in 2011, created the Group Projects team and became its manager in 2014. Today, she is the FTDNA event coordinator, presenting programs on DNA in 2015.
According to Cloud, Y-chromosomal DNA passes only from father to son, but while the path of inheritance is simple, choosing which Y test to take can be confusing, and using the results once you have them can be even more confusing. Group projects can help alleviate some of that confusion as well as help focus research through comparison with other testers beyond simple one-to-one matching.
A fifth-generation Texan, Cloud is a registered member of the Cherokee Nation.
The meeting will be held as part of a webinar offered through the Texas State Genealogical Society. To receive complete instructions for participating in the CCGS Webinar via telephone or the Internet contact the society via e-mail at ccgs@suddenlink.net or phone 903-586-0135.
Online registration for the meeting involves a two-step process that must be completed prior to the meeting.
Those attending the meeting in person must wear a mask and practice social distancing. No food or drink will be served, but attendees may bring their own food and drink. There is a patio with some limited outdoor seating at the main library entrance.
More information about CCGS can be obtained by contacting the CCGS via e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net or by calling 1-903-586-0135 or via regular mail at Post Office Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas, 75766-1332. Further information about CCGS can be found at Cherokee County Genealogical Society. The new CCGS web site can be found at http://cherokeecountygenealogy.com.
CCGS dues for September 2020-May 2021 can be paid at the meeting or by regular mail. Dues are $20.00(single) and $25 for a two-member household. Membership includes issues of the CCGS publication, TREE TALK. Single issues of TREE TALK are also available for purchase by regular mail or e-mail.
Articles and items related to Cherokee County genealogy and history can be submitted for publication in TREE TALK by contacting CCGS president and editor Gordon Bennett of Jacksonville at the e-mail and phone number above. Each issue of TREE TALK contains a list of publications available for sale by the society on Cherokee County history and the genealogy of Cherokee County families.
