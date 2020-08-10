The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 1,110 and includes a surge in numbers reported in state jail facilities in Rusk.
According to Grace Mikhail, the Cherokee County Public Health Department emergency preparedness and disease surveillance branch manager, recent figures that appear to have jumped during the past few days actually are due to “mass amounts of labs coming in” from tests performed weeks ago but are now just being reported to the county.
“It's why we're seeing a mass increase in the number of recoveries, as well,” she said.
A release from county health officials Sunday evening – the most current data as of Monday press deadline – shows that 853 of the 1,110 confirmed reported cases are recoveries, while 255 cases are active. There also are a total of 75 individuals who are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
The county data also reflects only two deaths – a static number since results data first was released by officials. It is a marked contrast to the seven listed Aug. 9 by the Texas by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Under new reporting guidelines, “the death certificate is how we report” confirmed deaths due to the virus, Mikhail said.
As a result – much like with the wait for return of lab results for confirmed cases – the county awaits information of confirmed deaths from the virus before officially listing them among its data.
Of the confirmed cases, Jacksonville reports the greatest number, with 506, followed by Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities in Rusk with 221 – a figure provided by TDCJ.
“We have to wait for the lab report (confirmation) to count that (figure) – we want to wait until we have all the information needed so that we do not double-count any cases,” Mikhail said.
City residents in Rusk account for 160 cases and 75 cases have been attributed to the Rusk State Hospital.
The leading age groups for confirmed cases is the 21-30 segment with 168 (15.1%) cases.
The 41-50s have 137 (12.3%), followed by the 51-60 age group with 130 (11.7%) cases.
“the cases we report as positives are confirmed lab tests of a PCR (preliminary chain reaction that tests for presence of the viral RNA),” she said.
Meanwhile, health officials reiterate that the best defense against the virus is to take simple precautionary measures:
According to the CCPHD, coronavirus most commonly spreads through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath and may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Everyone has a way that they can contribute to slow the spread of the virus and should remember to:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed or gloved hands.
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
• Stay at home as much as possible
• Put distance between yourself and other people.
- Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
- Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around other people (grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc.)
• If you are in a private setting and do not have your cloth face covering, remember to cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986-1919.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/ and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
