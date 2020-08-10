RUSK – Although the issue was a serious one, the mood was light-hearted as county officials joked with Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell about his upcoming retirement.
“We got this letter – we don't want to accept, but I guess we've got to,” County Judge Chris Davis said, indicating to the sheriff's letter that announced his Aug. 31 retirement.
“I gotta keep my pickup and credit card. I'll be back later,” the sheriff quipped.
Making a motion to accept Campbell's letter, Davis told him, “Sheriff, we do expect you here at the (upcoming) meeting – you're not getting out that easy.”
Later, as he prepared to leave the courtroom, Campbell addressed the court.
“I just want to say that it's been a privilege to work with y'all. You're one of the best Commissioners Courts that I've worked with over the years, and I've worked with a lot of them,” he said.
Campbell – who has held the position since Feb. 1, 1994 – has been in law enforcement since June 1966, serving as a DPS Trooper in Crockett, Palestine, Hillsboro and Rusk before retiring from the force in 1993.
He served a brief stint as Rusk City manager before being appointed in 1994 as the county's top law enforcement agent.
In other action, the court also:
• Approved two requests in Precinct 3 for road bores – one request is from North Cherokee Water for work on CR 3806, while the second is from CenterPoint Utilities for work on CR 3605;
• Approved a Sheriff's Department's monthly report for July;
• Approved a request by the Sheriff's Department to sell three Dodge Chargers on Auctioneer Express;
• Approved a request from Deputy Ricky Moore to purchase his service weapon upon his retirement;
• Approved the 2020 tax roll items: No-new revenue and voter approval tax rates, collection right, discounts, and presentation of certificate of railroad rolling stock value;
• Approved a request to purchase a maintainer and or dump trucks from Buy Board and/or TIPS for one or more precincts; and
• Approved a consent agenda featuring meeting minutes; a monthly report from Precinct 2 Constable Jack White; authorizing payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds; and approval of replat of Lot 8 and 9, Block 3, Section 5, Eagle's Bluff, into Lot 8 - A, Block 3, Section 5 Eagle's Bluff - no roads.
Additionally, the court set a 9 a.m. budget workshop for Tuesday, Aug 18, to discuss a proposed budget and tax rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“I believe we have a good budget,” Davis told the court.
County Auditor Steven Daughety said after the meeting that compared to last year's adopted budget, there are mild in creases in each the general fund and the road and bridge budgets, noting that at the same time, the county's property tax rate has the potential of decreasing due to raised property values and the impact of Senate Bill 2, also known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act that was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019.
