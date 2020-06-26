COVID-19 concerns force Rusk Rotary Club to cancel July 4th Parade

RUSK — What was scheduled to be the 13th Annual 4th of July Parade and Celebration in Rusk has been canceled by the Rusk Rotary Club.
Rotary International requested that all of its clubs around the world limit their respective social gatherings and events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rusk Rotarians said that they are looking forward “to hosting the biggest and best 4th of July Parade and Celebration ever, next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.