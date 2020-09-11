COVID-19 figures: Cherokee County update, Sept. 11, 2020

The latest figures reported by the Cherokee County Public Health Department.
Local county officials have confirmed 11 of the 23 deaths reported by Texas DSHS. All reported figures are as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
Graveside funeral services for Paulee Akin, 101, of Reklaw, will be held Saturday, September 12, at 1 PM at the Walker Chapel Cemetery near Reklaw with Bro. Shak Arrington officiating. There will be a visitation time from 12 noon until service time. Mrs. Akin died Saturday, September 5th, in…
