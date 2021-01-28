COVID-19: New daily death total record set Wed. in Texas

Although the number of new cases of COVID-19 are on the decline in Texas, Wednesday proved to be a grim day in regard to the number of lives lost due to the worldwide pandemic.
A total of 467 Texans died yesterday due to the dreaded disease.
In the last month, statistics show a Texas has died every 5.25 minutes from COVID-19, according to information provided by Johns Hopkins University.
As of 10:39 a.m. Thursday, 35,168 residents of the Lone Star state had died of the virus.
There have been 2,003,135 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas.
