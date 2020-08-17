CHEROKEE COUNTY – Data released Sunday evening by county health officials note that while the overall number of reported, confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at 1,235, reported recoveries far outpace active cases, which are declining.
There are 1,037 reported recoveries and 196 active cases, of which 81 people are hospitalized, figures noted.
Jacksonville is posting 568 reported cases; Rusk has 181 cases among city residents, while Rusk-based state facilities are posting figures of 80 cases at the state hospital and 229 at TDCJ, for a collective figure of 490.
Communities with single-digit confirmed case counts include Cuney (5), Gallatin (4) and Maydelle (1).
The snapshot also notes that the 21-30 age group remains the highest, with 188 reported confirmations of the virus, with the 41-50 demographic the second-highest at 158.
