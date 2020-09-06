Area health officials have released a list of COVID testing opportunities in East Texas that are free to residents.
The flyers for locations is also available onNETHealthCOVID19.org, under "Local Testing Options," by clicking the 'Testing' link at the top of the website, or going to www.nethealthcovid19.org/testing
Area testing sites include:
• The Tyler Senior Center, at 1915Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. The testing site opens opens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No appointment needed for the oral saliva testing; open to all, whether they have symptoms or not. A valid ID is required, and contact information will be requested when you are able to be tested,not while you wait in line. Participants must provide a working cell number, and results will be provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.• Brookshire's Culinary Center, 200 Rice Rd. in Tyler. Drive-thru testing is provided from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday and Wednesday, by appointment only. Anyone may register for the self-administered nasal swab testing. Individuals must provide an email address where results can be sent by eTrueNorth.
• Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1, 1900 S. High St. in Longview. Drive-through testing is by appointment only, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The self-administered nasal swab is available for anyone. Those tested must provide an email address to receive results from eTrueNorth.
NET Health reminds individuals that each person seeking testing must provide a working cell phone number so that the company providing the testing can contact them.
"TheseCOVID-19 tests are being administered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the agency that will also contact each tested person to notify them of their test results," according to NET Health officials.
