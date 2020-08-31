UPDATED 6:40 PM MONDAY, AUG. 31
County officials have reported an increase in local confirmed deaths Monday evening, with the number rising to 10, while the overall number of cases within the county increasing to 1,424.
Fatalities include 5 reported in Jacksonville, 3 in Rusk and one each in Wells and Bullard.
Of the cases confirmed overall in Cherokee County, 1,216 are recoveries, while 196 remain active – 96 of these cases are hospitalizations.
- - - -
Officials with Texas Department of State Health Services have reported an increase of confirmed COVID-related deaths in Cherokee County, bringing the total to 16.
Figures released daily on its www.dshs.texas.gov Dashboard differ from that reported by the Cherokee County Public Health Department, whose policy is to first confirm a death before including in its data. As a result, the county health fatality count remains at seven, as of Monday morning.
Meanwhile, both entities report that the number of overall confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the county remains the same at 1,408 reported since the weekend.
Of these, 1,211 are confirmed recoveries, while there 190 active reported cases, with 95 hospitalizations included in the latter figure.
